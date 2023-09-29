The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $55.98. 12,262,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,164,883. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.08.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

