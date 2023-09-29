The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Update

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, an increase of 244.7% from the August 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,808,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Crypto Stock Performance

CRCW stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,106,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,686. Crypto has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.57.

Get Crypto alerts:

About Crypto

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Crypto Company, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Malibu, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.