The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading 5.4% Higher

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.34. 834,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,159,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $593.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.27 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 54,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 198,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 43,177 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 242,404 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,093,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

