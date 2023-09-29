The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 2.7% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,327. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SO

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.