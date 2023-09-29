Threshold Price Hits $0.0183 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $182.95 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00008056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00021080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00017092 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013903 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,919.87 or 1.00000537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002357 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,176,749,389.745945 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01815857 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $5,444,166.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.