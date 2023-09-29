Threshold Trading Down 0.3% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $181.70 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00008244 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00021021 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016933 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013907 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,850.00 or 1.00060246 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,176,749,389.745945 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01815857 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $5,444,166.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.