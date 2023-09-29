Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Short Interest Update

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,115,100 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 1,562,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,051. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWMIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

