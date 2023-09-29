TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) Plans Dividend of $0.27

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2696 per share on Thursday, November 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.

TMBThanachart Bank Public Stock Performance

TMBThanachart Bank Public stock remained flat at $9.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. TMBThanachart Bank Public has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.

About TMBThanachart Bank Public

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises (SME), and corporate customers primarily in Thailand. It operates through Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments.

