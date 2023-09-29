TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) Plans Dividend of $0.27

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2696 per share on Thursday, November 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.
TMBThanachart Bank Public Stock Performance
TMBThanachart Bank Public stock remained flat at $9.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. TMBThanachart Bank Public has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.
