Toncoin (TON) 24-Hour Volume Hits $29.35 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.45 billion and $29.35 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00008118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00021103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017083 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013913 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,893.46 or 1.00054892 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.2253009 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $36,545,150.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

