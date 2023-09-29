Towerpoint Wealth LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $266.10. 1,023,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,190. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.04 and a 200 day moving average of $262.24. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.