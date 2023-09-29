Towerpoint Wealth LLC Has $4.83 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2,180.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.82. 1,805,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,510. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $49.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

