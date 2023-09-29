Towerpoint Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $72.49. 121,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $67.11 and a one year high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

