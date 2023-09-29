Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,990 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,793,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,719,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,454 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.56. 1,748,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,805. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

