Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 6,390 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Swmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $59.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,475. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $63.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

