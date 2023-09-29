Towerpoint Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.76. The stock had a trading volume of 723,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,823. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

