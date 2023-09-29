Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $877.51

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 877.51 ($10.72) and traded as low as GBX 819.60 ($10.01). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 830 ($10.14), with a volume of 12,205 shares traded.

Tracsis Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 800.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 877.11. The company has a market capitalization of £244.42 million, a PE ratio of 10,175.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Tracsis Company Profile

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

