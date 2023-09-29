Ultra (UOS) One Day Volume Tops $955,374.60

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $52.83 million and approximately $955,374.60 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,942.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.43 or 0.00873838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00116688 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015756 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026465 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,102,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 343,102,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1561466 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,050,932.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

