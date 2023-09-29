Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $110.34. 1,934,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,032,305. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.