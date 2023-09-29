V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Trading 4.5% Higher

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.34. 689,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,232,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.74.

Get V.F. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on V.F.

V.F. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $9,460,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2,571.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 151,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.