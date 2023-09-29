Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.06

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 2.06 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.

Vail Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Vail Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 90.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $9.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

NYSE MTN traded down $20.36 on Friday, hitting $221.89. 1,498,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,590. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $206.16 and a 52-week high of $269.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.61.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 80.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 20,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.33.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

