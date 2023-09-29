Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Parker Financial LLC

Parker Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.4% of Parker Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,064,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,956,390. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

