Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.9% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
VOE traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.96. The stock had a trading volume of 732,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,899. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.34.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
