Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 21.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $61,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,506,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,969,000 after acquiring an additional 502,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,174,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. 765,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,993. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

