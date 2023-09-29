Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 6.3% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $32,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

VBR traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.49. The company had a trading volume of 529,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,409. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $143.21 and a one year high of $178.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

