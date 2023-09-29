Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $15,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after acquiring an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.49. The stock had a trading volume of 529,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,409. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.21 and a 1-year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

