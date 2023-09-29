Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is PFG Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Parker Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.41. 4,377,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.29 and its 200-day moving average is $213.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

