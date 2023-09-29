Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 8.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.36. 1,445,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,469. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.52 and a 200 day moving average of $140.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

