Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 707,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,326,000 after buying an additional 34,838 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 223,014 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 23,627 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.50. 7,148,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,723,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

