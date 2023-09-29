Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VNOM. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

Shares of VNOM stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,836. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,088.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 34,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

