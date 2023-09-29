Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 28,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,285. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is currently 141.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the first quarter worth $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.