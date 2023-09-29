Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 28,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,285. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $24.21.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is currently 141.82%.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
