Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.1% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $64.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,562. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

