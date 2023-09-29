Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,797 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 6.3% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,495,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,373,000 after purchasing an additional 99,095 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,832,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,683,000 after purchasing an additional 205,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after purchasing an additional 211,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,823,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

MGK traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,007. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.69. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $245.22. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

