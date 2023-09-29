WANdisco (LON:WAND) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,000.22

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,000.22 ($12.21) and traded as low as GBX 65.20 ($0.80). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 68.18 ($0.83), with a volume of 503,608 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 350.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,000.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 0.70.

WANdisco plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

