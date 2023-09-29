Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $6.25 Million Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Commercial Metals accounts for about 2.7% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Commercial Metals worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.2 %

CMC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.60. 211,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,527. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $95,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,085 shares in the company, valued at $18,746,198.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,004 shares of company stock worth $5,108,426. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

