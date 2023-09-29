Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WAL. UBS Group raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE:WAL traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,934,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,393. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

