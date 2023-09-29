World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $57.17 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $57.17 million and approximately $776,051.56 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,226,199 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

