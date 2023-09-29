Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Yext Price Performance

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.33. 2,023,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,112. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $787.98 million, a PE ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. Yext’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Yext will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,477 shares in the company, valued at $697,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Yext by 311.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Yext by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YEXT. TheStreet upgraded Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $12.80 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

