ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.99-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.225-1.235 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.24-0.25 EPS.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,056,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,343. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

