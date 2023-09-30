30,029 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Acquired by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 30,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 358,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 147,726 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,453,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,555,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.95. 4,315,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,798,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

