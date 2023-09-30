Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $307.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.42. The company has a market cap of $204.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1,073.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

