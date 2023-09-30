Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $818.36 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $818.36 million and $21.52 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00034332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00026799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00011780 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,832,294,368 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.