American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

American Strategic Investment Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of NYSE NYC traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,086. American Strategic Investment has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($4.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($3.13). The firm had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 69.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Strategic Investment will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on American Strategic Investment from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of American Strategic Investment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Strategic Investment by 2,122.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Strategic Investment by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Strategic Investment by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

