Analyzing Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) & American Heritage International (OTCMKTS:AHII)

Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) and American Heritage International (OTCMKTS:AHII – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hempacco and American Heritage International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hempacco 0 0 0 0 N/A American Heritage International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hempacco -554.05% -92.95% -78.86% American Heritage International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hempacco and American Heritage International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hempacco and American Heritage International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hempacco $3.97 million 2.71 -$7.00 million ($0.43) -0.88 American Heritage International N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) N/A

American Heritage International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hempacco. Hempacco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Heritage International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Hempacco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of American Heritage International shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.8% of Hempacco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of American Heritage International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Heritage International beats Hempacco on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of smokable hemp and herb products in California. It offers The Real Stuff hemp smokables and flavored hemp rolling papers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Hempacco Co., Inc. is a subsidiary of Green Globe International, Inc.

About American Heritage International

American Heritage International Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells premium disposable electronic cigarettes under the American Heritage and America's Original E-Cig brand names. The company was formerly known as Cumberland Hills Ltd. and changed its name to American Heritage International Inc. in August 2013. American Heritage International Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

