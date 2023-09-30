AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) versus CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Critical Survey

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Free Report) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppYea and CI&T’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppYea N/A N/A -$340,000.00 N/A N/A CI&T $423.72 million 2.05 $24.39 million $0.24 27.08

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

10.0% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AppYea and CI&T, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A CI&T 0 2 1 0 2.33

CI&T has a consensus price target of $5.83, suggesting a potential downside of 10.26%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than AppYea.

Volatility and Risk

AppYea has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AppYea and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppYea N/A N/A -595.92% CI&T 7.29% 19.35% 8.97%

Summary

CI&T beats AppYea on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc. operates as a digital health company that develops wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring. It develops SleepX App, a wristband communicating with its smartphone app that trains the brain to breath properly; DreamIT, a biofeedback snoring treatment wristband; SleepX PRO, a smartphone application that monitors breathing patterns in the sleep and identify sleep arena episode without direct contact to the user; and DreamIT PRO, a wristband for the treatment of sleep arena using biofeedback in combination with SleepX PRO app. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

