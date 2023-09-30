Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is Global Retirement Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 5.5% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $112,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

AJG stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.93. 1,121,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,440. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $169.01 and a 1 year high of $237.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.84. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.