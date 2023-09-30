Asana Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,506 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the average volume of 6,293 call options.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $8,678,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,440,149 shares in the company, valued at $759,926,547.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 793,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,526,941.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 507,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $8,678,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,440,149 shares in the company, valued at $759,926,547.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,464,847 shares of company stock worth $67,312,785 and have sold 67,815 shares worth $1,218,125. 63.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Asana by 780.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Asana by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Asana by 106,674.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,094,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 145.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after buying an additional 837,383 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,873,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.31. 2,479,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $27.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The company had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASAN shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

