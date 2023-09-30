Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.02-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$173.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.74 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

Azenta stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -96.52 and a beta of 1.50. Azenta has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $63.60.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Azenta news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $246,761.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,483.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Azenta by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Azenta by 1,103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Azenta by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

