Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Short Interest Up 41.6% in September

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the August 31st total of 148,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 211,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Backblaze Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $198.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. Backblaze has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.19.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 63.51% and a negative return on equity of 82.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Backblaze will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLZE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Backblaze from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Backblaze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Insider Transactions at Backblaze

In related news, major shareholder Tmt Investments Plc sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $26,814.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,733,676 shares in the company, valued at $19,975,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gleb Budman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,295,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,227.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tmt Investments Plc sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $26,814.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,733,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,975,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,058 shares of company stock worth $651,731. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Backblaze by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 537,565 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Backblaze by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 451,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 177,797 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the second quarter worth about $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Articles

