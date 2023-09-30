BakeryToken (BAKE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $860,801.99

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, BakeryToken has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One BakeryToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges. BakeryToken has a market capitalization of $860,801.99 and $5.15 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000966 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.
BakeryToken Token Profile
BakeryToken (BAKE) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap.
The platform is named after its native token, BAKE, which is used to enable various features and services within the BakerySwap ecosystem. BAKE is also used to incentivize network participants to provide liquidity to the platform, stake their tokens, and participate in governance decisions.
Overall, BakerySwap provides a user-friendly and decentralized platform for trading cryptocurrencies and tokens, while providing incentives for network participation and contribution through its native token, BAKE.”
BakeryToken Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BakeryToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BakeryToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
