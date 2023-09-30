Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $87.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

BSET stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $129.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Bassett Furniture Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

